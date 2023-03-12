Lula’s Minister of Defense was decorated by the SP government; Armed Forces provided support in rescuing victims

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) delivered the State Civil Defense Medal to the Defense Minister, José Múcio Monteiro, on Friday (10.Mar.2023).

The reward was given on account of the “efficient and coordinated action” of the Armed Forces in support of the population when storms hit the north coast of São Paulo and left more than 50 dead.

“This is a fair tribute to those who reached out to us when we needed it most. We are very grateful for the support of the Ministry of Defense in this disaster. We had an efficient and coordinated action to serve the population and the big winner was the citizen, who felt supported in that moment of difficulty”said Tarcisio.

The Ministry of Defense provided Armed Forces aircraft for the displacement of rescue professionals. It also sent a Navy aircraft carrier to assist the teams in São Sebastião, one of the municipalities impacted by the disasters.

“I am extremely honored with this honor. Know that you can always count on us.”said the minister.

The Civil Defense Medal of the State of São Paulo was created in March 1987. It is intended for people or authorities who make a relevant contribution to combating the harmful consequences of disastrous events and providing relief and assistance to populations affected by such events.

RAINS IN SÃO PAULO

The death toll from the rains on the north coast of São Paulo reached 65. Of the total, 64 of the victims were located in the municipality of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

Watch the disaster footage (5min21s):