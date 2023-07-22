07/21/2023 – 20:54
The government of the State of São Paulo, led by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), joined the “Barbiecore wave”, a phenomenon created around the Barbie movie, which opened on Thursday, 20, in theaters, and created publications alluding to the work to publicize management actions on social networks.
In the government profile in the twitterthe Tarcísio management published a video with references to the live-action to show results for the first half of 2023 in areas such as public safety and education.
The material uses images from the film’s trailer to celebrate deliveries of new homes, day care centers, fire department vehicles, as well as repaved roads and the opening of new hospital beds.
“I’m Barbie SP, if you want to see the results of my state, pay attention, have security and education, let’s go ahead, people from São Paulo are demanding”, says the caption, in parody of the song “I’m Barbie Girl”, by singer Kelly Key.
In addition to the main government account, the profile of the Secretariat for Culture, Economy and Industry also used the same resource. At Publicationthe portfolio used the figure of the character to “mark its presence” in museums and other cultural facilities managed by the agency, such as the Pinacoteca, the Portuguese Language Museum and Sala São Paulo.
#Tarcísio #government #joins #Barbie #wave #launches #pink #campaign
