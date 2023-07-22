Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 20:54 Share

The government of the State of São Paulo, led by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), joined the “Barbiecore wave”, a phenomenon created around the Barbie movie, which opened on Thursday, 20, in theaters, and created publications alluding to the work to publicize management actions on social networks.

In the government profile in the twitter the Tarcísio management published a video with references to the live-action to show results for the first half of 2023 in areas such as public safety and education.

The material uses images from the film’s trailer to celebrate deliveries of new homes, day care centers, fire department vehicles, as well as repaved roads and the opening of new hospital beds.

“I’m Barbie SP, if you want to see the results of my state, pay attention, have security and education, let’s go ahead, people from São Paulo are demanding”, says the caption, in parody of the song “I’m Barbie Girl”, by singer Kelly Key.