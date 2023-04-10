The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Monday, the 10th, that the federal government is open to continuing the dialogue regarding the privatization of the Port of Santos. For Tarcísio, the nod is in the fact that Porto has not entered the decree published by the Executive on Friday, the 7th, which removes Correios and other state-owned companies from the Union’s privatization plan.

“Porto is federal, (privatization) does not depend on us. But the federal government has opened space for us to dialogue. Porto was not included in those acts where the government removed some companies from the privatization program. It is a sign that the Port of Santos is open to dialogue”, evaluated the governor during an event that marks the 100 days of his administration.

The privatization of the Port of Santos is defended by Tarcísio, but is resisted by the Lula government.

The governor has had periodic meetings with federal management to unlock privatization, which was under way in the Bolsonaro government.