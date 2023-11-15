Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 22:01

At a time when the Bolsonaro family increases pressure to support Ricardo Salles’ (PL-SP) pre-candidacy for mayor of São Paulo, governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) made new nods to the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes ( MDB-SP), this Wednesday, 15th. The governor and the mayor participated in the inauguration of the new headquarters of the evangelical church Assembly of God Ministry of Belém in the East zone of the capital.

There was an expectation among Nunes’ allies that Tarcísio would announce his support for the mayor during the religious event, which did not happen. But the mayor said, at the end of the event, that he heard from the governor, in a conversation between them at the event, that he will have this support. Tarcísio did not give an interview.

The governor and the mayor sat side by side, talked and laughed together at various moments during the ceremony. At ease with his ally, Nunes congratulated Tarcísio on having completed 27 years of marriage and called him “big brother”. “He dyes his hair, I’m sure,” replied the governor, jokingly during his speech. At the beginning of the week, Tarcísio organized a surprise birthday party for the mayor at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said last month that he hoped that Ricardo Salles would be successful in his candidacy for mayor of São Paulo, while federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) recorded a video in which he stated that the former -Minister of the Environment has “all the attributes” to be the conservative candidate in the election.

“I have the expectation that he will support me, especially because we need to win. You can’t just participate and end up with someone just shooting, inconsequential. We need to have a candidacy with winning conditions to defeat the extreme left and defeat those linked to Hamas and associated with Comando Vermelho”, said Ricardo Nunes referring to federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), the main opponent in the dispute. until now.

At the beginning of the conflict with Israel, the psolist did not directly criticize Hamas, but later hardened his position against the terrorist organization. The mayor also referred to the fact that, as revealed by Estadão, the federal deputy had posed for a photo with the wife of one of the leaders of the criminal faction in Amazonas.

“The deputy was approached in the Green Room of the Chamber by two women, who introduced themselves as representatives of the Instituto Liberdade do Amazonas, who asked to present their demands. The deputy then heard the demands in the Green Room itself, which is an area of ​​free circulation”, said Boulos, in a note sent to Estadão on Monday, 13. “Demands like this are presented in person every day to parliamentarians by people from all over Brazil, which makes it impossible to know in advance the history or connections of each of them”, continues the text.

O Estadão He sought out the deputy again this Wednesday, the 15th, for him to take a position on the mayor’s statements, but there was no response. Nunes also mocked Salles’ interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in which the Bolsonarist said that Boulos is more sincere than him. “It’s a good rehearsal there. One being the other’s vice, one praising another”, he said.

Nunes also makes a gesture to evangelicals and Kassab

Ricardo Nunes has intensified meetings with religious leaders with an eye on the potential for evangelical votes. At the Assembly of God, he recalled the time when he was a councilor in the capital of São Paulo. “We were part of the Christian parliamentary front and this work was fundamental to always be attentive to issues of interest to the church”, said Nunes in his speech. In the press interview, he reinforced that the segment is important, but that he was at the event as mayor of São Paulo and not as a candidate.

Nunes praised the work of expanding evangelization in São Paulo and asked the faithful to pray for him, for Tarcísio and for the president of the PSD and former mayor, Gilberto Kassab, who was also present. At one point, the Chief Executive expressed “recognition” and “gratitude” for everything Kassab did for the church and the city.

According to the newspaper The globe, the president of the PSD mediated a meeting between Boulos and businesspeople from the construction and commerce sectors. When questioned, Nunes stated that there was no movement and demonstrated confidence that he would receive the party’s support. “I had dinner at Kassab’s house on my birthday. He has said that he will be with us and all the PSD councilors have already declared that they want to be with us. This is well consolidated”, he assessed.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas did not talk about politics in his speech. Catholic, he gave a religious speech where he quoted a biblical passage about God and Moses. The governor’s emphasis led one of the pastors who led the ceremony to joke that Tarcísio had a hidden pastor’s card.