The decision by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP) to change almost the entire leadership of the São Paulo Military Police caused dissatisfaction and revolt among officers, opening a crisis in the institution. The main change was the change, this Wednesday, 21st, of the corporation's number 2, Colonel José Alexander de Albuquerque Freixo, demoted like other colonels who occupied the institution's main positions. They were replaced by more “modern” colonels – with less service time and more recently promoted.

The government of São Paulo stated, in a statement, that it recognizes the work of police officers and that several merit-based promotions have already been made previously.

The exchanges were interpreted by the disgruntled group as an attempt at political interference by the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite (PL-SP), in the corporation. The colonels who ascended would be linked to the secretary, who was captain of the PM and a member of Rota. Tarcísio and Derrite's strategy would be, for them, a way of forcing the colonels from the officer classes formed at the PM Academy in 1993 and 1994 to be transferred to the reserve, to which Colonel Freixo and the general commander of the Military Police belong. PM, Cássio Araújo de Freitas.

Mobility

A member of the government denied this assessment and told the Estadão that the exchanges were defined by the governor himself and not by the secretary. According to him, Tarcísio only anticipated a move that he will make throughout this year to promote career mobility in the Military Police. The governor will send a bill to the Legislative Assembly in which he will propose making the PM's promotion rules the same as those of the Army.

When a general is promoted to the position of Army commander, generals in classes older than his automatically go into reserve. The same does not happen in the PM, which ends up holding back promotions at lower levels and, in the government's view, demotivating officers. But, when changing the colonels, Tarcísio did not change the general commander, who remains Freitas.

The new deputy commander of the corporation will be José Augusto Coutinho, Derrite's trusted man. He will replace Colonel Freixo, who has been in the position since the beginning of the current administration, in 2023. Freixo was sent to the PM Sergeants School. The commander of the Capital Police, Colonel Reges Meira Peres, one of the most important positions in the corporation, was sent to the Area-12 Police Command, in Mogi das Cruzes, in Greater São Paulo.

Furthermore, the commander of the Metropolitan Police, Victor Alessandro Ferreira Fridizzi, left command of all battalions in the municipalities of Greater São Paulo (except the capital) to occupy a desk in the Department of Education and Culture (DEC).

Acts

In total, 34 colonels were transferred yesterday. Half of the acts represent the rise of colonels trained in more recent classes at the academy or promoted more recently. The other half, linked to the current PM commander, Cássio de Freitas, was demoted.

There are reports that some colonels were not notified in advance and discovered the changes in the Official Gazette, which was interpreted as a “humiliation”. There is an assessment among them that the change caused a crisis in the police on dimensions that had not been seen since 1997, during the first term of Mário Covas (PSDB).

To the Estadão, a colonel said he only remembered a similar case in 1995, when Claudionor Lisboa, from the 1966 class at Academia do Barro Branco, was appointed general commander. At the time, a number of colonels from the class of 1965 went into reserve.

“The current management of the Public Security Secretariat recognizes and values ​​the work of São Paulo police officers and informs that, since the beginning of the year, a series of promotions based on merit and routine movements have been carried out with the Civil, Military and Technical-Scientific police of São Paulo. State”, said the ministry in a note.

Cameras and operations

The colonels who lost prestige would meet yesterday to discuss whether they would retire or continue in the positions to which they were appointed. The group resists the current security policy instituted by Derrite, which is against the increase in cameras on police uniforms and is a supporter of overt operations such as those carried out in Baixada Santista.

A former member of the São Paulo PM leadership wrote in a group of retired colonels that the institution “is upside down”. Privately, colonels criticized Derrite, stating that they are trampled on in their commands by the current secretary.

There are now 10,000 body cameras in the PM. Among the units that use them are the Rota and the Special Actions Battalions (Baeps). This is a policy created by the PM and embraced by the former Secretary of Security, General João Camilo Pires de Campos.

An official from the São Paulo government heard by the Estadão denied that this was the background to the exchanges. The member of Palácio dos Bandeirantes indicated that the camera program will be expanded in the near future, when it is associated with Muralha Paulista – a state project that aims to interconnect government surveillance cameras with those of city halls.

Gaecos

The size of the crisis in the PM can be measured by another important change: Tarcísio and Derrite exchanged posts with the commander of the PM's Intelligence Center, Colonel João Luis Minghetti Costa, who was sent to the PM's Office at São Paulo City Hall. – a position far from the day-to-day operations of the corporation.

Minghetti was one of those responsible for the partnership between the corporation's Intelligence Center and the Special Action Groups to Combat Organized Crime (Gaecos), from the Public Ministry of São Paulo, responsible for confronting the First Command of the Capital (PCC).

Minghetti's fall comes after the Attorney General of Justice, Mário Luiz Sarrubbo, was appointed national secretary of Public Security at the Ministry of Justice. Sarrubbo was one of the architects of this policy.

According to colonels interviewed by the report, in the last four years the Gaecos, in association with the military police, carried out more than 500 operations: around 3 thousand searches, 70 tons of drugs seized and more than 1.3 thousand arrests – of this total, approximately 600 people were convicted. Colonel Pedro Luis de Souza Lopes, aligned with Derrite, was appointed to replace Minghetti.

Under pressure

Derrite faces problems in public security and is under pressure to present results given the increase in the number of police officers killed, the failure to combat drug trafficking in Cracolândia and cell phone thefts, in addition to the increase in rape cases in the State. On the political horizon of the state secretary would be a candidacy for the Senate for the PL in 2026.

The number of homicides fell 10.4% and reached the lowest level in the historical series that began in 2001, while the occurrences of robberies fell 6.2% in the State. The data refers to the year 2023, the first year of the secretary's administration, compared to 2022. On the other hand, cases of rape and femicide broke records, with an increase of 9.5% and 13.4%, respectively.

Robberies (-6.1%) and homicides (-11.49%) fell in the capital of São Paulo year-on-year, while robberies rose 6.5%. There were 250,825 incidents of this type in 2023. The data comes from the Public Security Secretariat itself.

In a 16-day interval between the end of January and the beginning of February, four military police officers were killed in the State, a number that exceeds the three deaths recorded in the first three months of last year.