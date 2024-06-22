Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 9:22

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) sent a representation to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) defending the constitutionality of the state law that created the civic-military schools program in São Paulo. The document responds to the request of Minister Gilmar Mendes, within the scope of a direct action of unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by PSOL against the initiative proposed by the head of the São Paulo Executive.

The law establishing civic-military schools was approved by the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) at the end of May and sanctioned by Tarcísio on the 27th of the same month. Four days later, PSOL requested the suspension of the legislation. In ADI 7662, the party argues that the project is unconstitutional because it invades the exclusive competence of the Union to legislate on education and disrespects the established functions of the Military Police, among other points.

Tarcísio argues, however, that the law does not create a new type of education and teaching beyond those already established by federal legislation. According to the governor, it merely establishes a school management model that includes extracurricular content aimed at students’ civic education. “It is also worth noting that the civic-military school model does not intend – contrary to what was stated in the PSOL initial – to replace the traditional public school model,” he wrote.

In the representation, the governor also states that the use of reserve military police officers in civil activities is constitutional, citing a decision by the STF itself to support his argument. After receiving Tarcísio’s statement, Gilmar Mendes forwarded the action to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), which is expected to present an opinion on the issue.

In addition to the ADI presented by PSOL at the Supreme Court, the State’s civic-military schools program is the target of other actions. At the beginning of this month, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights, from the Federal Public Ministry, issued an opinion against Tarcísio’s project.

The document concludes that the policy sanctioned by the governor of São Paulo goes against the national education model and, therefore, is unconstitutional. The representation was sent to the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, so that he can speak out to the STF against the program.

The São Paulo program of civic-military schools follows a model implemented nationally by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After the revocation of the federal program by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Tarcísio committed to expanding civic-military schools in the State. The São Paulo government intends to implement between 50 and 100 schools in 2025.