Rains in São Paulo have already left 36 dead and 970 people displaced in the State; Lula flew over a place hit by a storm

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), decreed this Monday (20.feb.2023) 3 days of mourning for the dead on the coast of São Paulo due to heavy rains. Here’s the full of the document (305 KB).

By early Monday afternoon (Feb 20), the state government had confirmed 36 deaths. There are 970 people displaced and 747 homeless. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), accompanied by ministers, flew over the place hit by heavy rains.

Tarcísio also decided to transfer his office to São Sebastião (SP), a place hit by the rains, to speed up recovery actions in the municipalities. “I transferred my office to the north coast so that we could take all the necessary measures. Our idea is to act in collaboration with the city hall, extending a hand and accompanying the work here up close and personal”he stated.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, 3 cities on the north coast of São Paulo recorded, in the last 24 hours, the volume of rain expected for the entire month of February. In São Sebastião, the volume in the last 24 hours was double the expected average for the month.