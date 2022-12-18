The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said on Saturday night (Dec. 17, 2022) that his Twitter account was hacked. Access has already been recovered by the politician’s team.

🇧🇷Thank you to those who reported here and let us know quickly”, wrote Tarcísio in post on the social network.

While the alleged hackers controlled the account, messages about cryptocurrencies and NFTs were published. Quotes from the future governor were also published. Messages have been deleted.

Twitter users alerted Tarcísio’s team, the social network and other users about the suspicious content.

Tarcísio has been using the social network to publicize the work of the transitional government and some commitments on its agenda.

Last Sunday (11.10), he posted a tribute to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Tarcísio came into the sights of Bolsonarist militancy after he was photographed smiling alongside the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, Bolsonaro’s executioner.

Days later, he said in an interview that he was never a 🇧🇷root bolsonarista🇧🇷

Read the post with tribute to Bolsonaro: