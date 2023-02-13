Governor of SP said he will work from Palácio Bandeirantes, seat of the government of São Paulo

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), announced this Sunday (12.Feb.2023) that he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Said it will work “normally” this week shipping from the residential wing of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the government of São Paulo.

In Publication on his Twitter profile, Tarcísio said he is being accompanied by the infectologist Esper Kallás, president of the Butantan Institute.

Tarcísio was also diagnosed with the disease in November 2020. He was Minister of Infrastructure in the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the time, he became the 14th minister to be infected with the coronavirus.