Last Wednesday (20), in a speech against Hamas and in favor of Israelthe governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), was applauded by the Brazilian community in Ra'anana, a city in the central district of the country, about 20 kilometers from the capital Jerusalem. The auditorium with capacity for 400 people was full and many people who wanted to participate had to stay out.

“Anyone who thinks that that group of Hamas terrorists wants a Palestinian state is mistaken, they don't. It's clear that they want the destruction of Israel, and this is just the beginning. And it's impressive how the world, authorities and leaders haven't realized what risk that we take. Because if they took over this region, if Israel wasn't here, Western civilization would end”, said Tarcísio.

The governor of São Paulo also highlighted Israel's role in countering the expansion of Hamas into other territories. “This aggressive fundamentalism that has nothing of God, has nothing of religion, has nothing of good. And it is impressive, but world harmony depends on the State of Israel. It is the State of Israel that will prevent the spread of terror and of terrorism and we have to be together”, said Tarcísio.

Showing alignment with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and making an indirect criticism of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – who criticized the State of Israel and was praised by the terrorist group Hamas – Tarcísio stated that “we never had any doubt which It was the right side of history.”

The São Paulo governor also stated that the visit to Israel was important to spread the “truth” and that it is necessary to “tell this horror story that we saw”, referring to the video presented by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which compiles in 47 minutes more than seven hours of recording of the attack carried out by Hamas in October 2023.

“Being present here gives us the opportunity to go deeper, to get more elements so that we can tell the true story, so that we can act as spokespeople for the truth,” he said.

From Sunday (17) until the early hours of this Friday (22), Tarcísio embarked on an official trip to Israel alongside the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União)with the aim of strengthening diplomatic ties with the country and supporting it in the war against the terrorist group Hamas.