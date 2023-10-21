Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/21/2023 – 17:47

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud) opens several fronts of cooperation between the States, and that through joint measures it will be possible to access markets such as Europe with products and services aimed at energy transition, such as sustainable fuels.

According to him, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more recently the conflict in the Middle East, makes the main markets in Europe eager for new suppliers and reliable partners that produce sustainably. “We are going to have huge demand in civil aviation for fuel,” he said referring to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which has already mobilized industries and part of the sugar and alcohol segment in Brazil.

He also highlighted that through cooperation it will be possible to seek foreign investment in the infrastructure sector and industry. “We need to bring in new actors and this will help us.”

When asked about the elections in Argentina, which take place this weekend, he only commented that he wants the process to run smoothly and for the result to be the best for the country, which is Brazil’s major trading partner.

Ratinho Jr.

The governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD), said that among the measures that will be adopted by the seven members of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium (Cosud) are measures to create a blue corridor in the oceanic strip of the two regions, as a way of protecting marine life.

The governor of Paraná also announced that another action by the consortium will be aimed at recovering 90 thousand hectares of Atlantic Forest, with the planting of 100 million trees native to the biome. “Our main act is to look at sustainability, and we really want to show that these States have transformative public policies for the world.”

Ratinho also said that there are proposals aimed at the area of ​​public security, with the formation of a consortium involving state secretaries in the area and commanders of the police forces of each State, to act in synergy, aiming to combat organized crime. “This consortium will be made up of more than 300,000 men and women who are part of the state security forces,” he said.