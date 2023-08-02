In all, 32 people were arrested, including the suspect in the shooting that killed police officer Patrick Bastos Reis.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), confirmed on Tuesday (Aug.1.2023) that police action by the PM-SP (Military Police of the State of São Paulo) in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, left 14 dead. Operation Escudo was launched on Friday (July 28) in response to the murder of Rotarian PM Patrick Bastos Reis, shot dead the day before.

Earlier, the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo) had confirmed 13 deaths. The number differs from that released by the Police Ombudsman, which speaks of 19 dead.

The operation is expected to last 1 month. Until the publication of this report, 32 suspects had been arrested, including Erickson David da Silva, suspected of being the author of the shots that killed the Rota soldier. At least 20 kg of drugs and 11 weapons were seized.

In an interview with journalists on Monday (31.Aug), Tarcísio said “extremely satisfied” with the action of the police. “We will not let violence against a police officer go unpunished. It is not possible for the bandit, the criminal, to attack a police officer and get away with it, so we are going to investigate, we are going to arrest, we are going to present it to the Justice, we are going to take it to the dock. That’s exactly what was done this weekend. I am extremely satisfied with the police action”, said the governor.

MURDER OF THE PM

On Thursday night (July 27), Patrick Bastos Reis was patrolling the region of the Vila Zilda community, in Guarujá, when he was hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital emergency, but he couldn’t resist. Another police officer was also injured, but is doing well.

In response, on Friday (July 28), the police launched Operation Shield, which killed more than a dozen people.

