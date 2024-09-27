Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 21:38

During a campaign with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), compared the relationship between the two with the partnership between former governor José Serra (PSDB) and the former -mayor Gilberto Kassab (PSD). The two are targets of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with whom Nunes tries to associate his image in search of the conservative vote.

“We established a rarely seen system of cooperation (between the State government and City Hall). This double perhaps (happened) during the Serra administration with Kassab, in other times. It is not common and has to be celebrated”, said Tarcísio at a meeting with Genial investors in São Paulo this Thursday, 26th.

Kassab has been the target of Bolsonaro supporters on social media for not declaring support for the impeachment of minister Alexandre de Moraes. Serra, in 2022, endorsed Lula (PT) in the second round against Bolsonaro (PL) and became a “communist” for the supporters of the then president, candidate for re-election.

Serra was governor of São Paulo from 2007 to 2010. Kassab, who had been deputy in the São Paulo City Council, took over as mayor in 2006 and remained until 2012.

Nunes used the Genial event to once again show himself glued to Tarcísio, calling him “dear brother” and “partner” and citing agendas where he was with the governor around the city.

To investors, Tarcísio said he was at the event “on a testimonial mission” regarding his relationship with Nunes. He cited joint actions with City Hall, such as the integration of the SmartSampa application with the Military Police, and stated that Nunes is “liberal, conservative and aligned” with his management. Neither of them mentioned Bolsonaro in speeches or interviews.

Nunes rules out change of stance against Marçal

After the episodes of verbal and physical violence involving his campaign and that of his opponent Pablo Marçal (PRTB) in the race for Mayor, Nunes ruled out changing his stance in the next debates.

“For my part, no (there is a change in strategy). I hope that the organizers (of the next debates) can maintain order”, said the mayor, adding that he considers holding the debates to be purposeful and calm. Record will hold a debate this Saturday, 28.

Nunes also stated that he does not know whether he will have his marketer Duda Lima with him backstage at the next debate, who was attacked by an advisor to Marçal in the last meeting, organized by the Flow group. “I don’t know if he will. This blow is not just the blow. This aggression is not just physical, it affects the person. If he doesn’t go, I will understand.”

With the dispute for a place in the second round of the dispute still open, as shown in the Datafolha survey released this Thursday, Nunes and Tarcísio made references to statements by Marçal, who has called the mayor a communist. “Is he a communist and is he supporting the privatization of Sabesp?” asked Tarcísio.

Nunes, in turn, stated that managing the city is “humanly impossible” for someone with “emotional imbalance”, in references to one of Marçal’s slogans, which talks about teaching emotional intelligence in schools and accuses opponents of imbalance.