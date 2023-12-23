Governor's decree expands CGE's powers to comply with the law; The body is headed by former CGU Wagner Rosário

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), signed a decree that changed the regulations of Access to Information Law in the State. With the change, the CGE (State Comptroller General) gains strength, with the transfer of powers over compliance with the law to the body – headed by the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Wagner Rosário. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 314 kB).

The new rules expand the list of public agents who can classify documents as ultra-secret. The category establishes the maximum period of secrecy, 25 years. Now, employees what “occupy a position or function of coordinator, or equivalent or higher hierarchy” now have this prerogative.

Jurisdiction, until then, was restricted to the governor, vice-governor, secretaries of State and the head of the CGE and PGE (State Attorney General's Office).

Here is the text that defines the CGE’s duties:

“I – guide and supervise the organization of Citizen Information Services – SIC, without prejudice to administrative subordination to the respective body or entity of the state Public Administration that they are part of;

“II – carry out a campaign to promote the culture of transparency in the state Public Administration and awareness of the fundamental right to access to information;

“III – promote training of public agents regarding the development of practices related to transparency in the state Public Administration;

“IV – adopt measures necessary to increase transparency within the bodies and entities of the state Public Administration;

“V – publish statements for the correct application of this decree, to be observed by state Public Administration bodies and entities;

“VI – monitor the application of Federal Law No. 12,527, of November 18, 2011, and this decree within the scope of the state Public Administration, without prejudice to the performance of the respective areas of integrity and internal control of bodies and entities.”

Previously, part of the responsibilities were under the responsibility of the Public Archives of the State of São Paulo.

STRENGTHENS FORMER BOLSONARO MINISTER

The São Paulo CGE is headed by Wagner Rosário. He was minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) during the presidency of Michel Temer (MDB) and in the 4 years of the Bolsonaro government, from 2019 to 2022.

In 2020, Rosário signed, together with Bolsonaro, the MP (provisional measure) 928. The text amended the Access to Information Law with the suspension of deadlines for requests for information. Public administration bodies whose employees were quarantined or working from home due to the pandemic were free from the deadline to respond to requests made by law.

Under the Access to Information Law, public bodies that are part of the direct administration of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers, as well as the Public Prosecutor's Office, have 20 days to respond to requests for information. The deadline can be extended for another 10 days, as long as justification is provided for not complying with the initially established time.

The decree approved by Tarcísio is similar to the change in the rules for applying the Access Law signed by the then interim president Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS). The text published in January 2019 expanded the list of agents that could be assigned to provide confidentiality to public data to a total of 1,288 public servants. The government revoked the measure in February.

