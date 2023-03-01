Governor of São Paulo says that privatization of companies will only advance if they bring benefits to the population

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), announced that it authorized the preparation of feasibility studies for the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) and Emae (Metropolitan Water and Energy Company).

The measure was announced after the 15th Joint Meeting of the Management Council of the Public-Private Partnership Program and the Director Council for Privatization, held on the night of Tuesday (28.Feb.2023).

According to the governor, privatizations will only advance if they bring benefits to the population of São Paulo.

“I am absolutely convinced that we can have a very good result. We are not going to do privatization to increase the citizen’s account. We are going to carry out the studies to be absolutely sure that we are going to generate a lot of investment, that the water will reach where it doesn’t and that the tariff will drop. And if we are sure of that, let’s move on. If we come to the conclusion otherwise, we will take a step back.”said Tarcisio.

Founded in 1973 during the term of former governor Laudo Natel, Sabesp is a publicly traded mixed economy company. The São Paulo government is the majority shareholder, with 50.3%. The company has been listed on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) and the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) since 2002.

Sabesp claims to be responsible for supplying water to more than 28 million people. In addition, 25 million are contemplated with sewage collection.

Among the company’s attributions are the depollution of rivers in the State, an old demand from the population. Over 25 years, PSDB governments’ plans to clean up the Pinheiros River alone totaled R$ 28.5 billion by May 2021. The process has not yet been completed.

In the 1st trading session of the year, Sabesp shares on B3 fell 6.49%, with shares quoted at R$53.45. The next quarterly result is expected to be released on March 23rd.

Emae is a publicly traded corporation controlled by the State of São Paulo. The company operates in the hydroelectric power generation sector and in the operation of Canal Pinheiros.