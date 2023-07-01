Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

7/1/2023 – 8:02 am

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), will start a mobilization with state and federal deputies from the State to try to postpone the vote on the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies – which could happen as early as next week.

Tarcísio met yesterday afternoon, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes (seat of the São Paulo government), with the coordinator of the São Paulo bench in the Chamber, federal deputy Antônio Carlos Rodrigues (PL), with the president of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp), André do Prado (PL), and with the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), to discuss the topic.

Also participating in the meeting, as anticipated by Estadão, were businessmen and entities representing the service sector, critical of the text of the reform. The segment advocates that the vote be postponed.

The governor’s idea, as shown by the Estadão, is to form a pressure block against the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the rapporteur for the House reform, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), to postpone the appreciation of the text and give more time for the proposal is discussed. The government of São Paulo is against the Federative Council, a collegiate body that will manage the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), a tax to be created by the reform to replace the ICMS (state tax) and the ISS (municipal tax). The state government fears losing autonomy in the management of resources with the IBS. Other states have also positioned themselves against the collegiate, such as Rio de Janeiro.

Ricardo Nunes is also against the text and says that the reform could lead the municipality to lose R$ 15 billion annually in revenue.

“The governor warned (at the meeting) that all state deputies mobilize with their federal deputies to postpone the vote. The way the discussion is going, it will go over and vote next week. He wants more time to discuss the project”, said the president of Alesp, in an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

‘WORRISOME’

According to André do Prado, Tarcísio designed a “worrying” scenario for the State, if the reform is approved as it is. “The State will lose revenue, the city of São Paulo will lose revenue. (With the Federative Council) Tax resources will leave the hands of states and municipalities, ”he said.

The governor called for Sunday a meeting with the group of federal deputies from São Paulo to discuss the reform. At the dinner, which will also take place at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Tarcísio should repeat his appeals to postpone the vote.

As shown the Estadão/Broadcast, Lira will also hold a meeting on Sunday with leaders of the Chamber to define the agenda for voting on the economic agenda. The President of the House wants to take the tax reform to plenary already next week.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.
























