Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2024 – 16:50

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), asked for amnesty for those arrested for the coup acts of January 8 in a speech during the pro-Bolsonaro rally on September 7 on Paulista Avenue this Saturday. Unlike other pro-Bolsonaro supporters who made statements from atop an electric trio, Tarcísio did not mention the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court.

“Today we are here, once again in the arena, once again out of devotion, for a cause. We are here to make a difference: and our cause today is freedom, it is amnesty for those who have been disproportionately and cruelly punished. Amnesty, yes,” Tarcísio said, adding that Congress can “give us this political remedy.”

Unlike other Bolsonaro supporters, such as federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Tarcísio did not mention Minister Alexandre de Moraes in his speech. He gave a generic speech about the importance of preserving “what is most dear to us, freedom,” and focused on praising former President Jair Bolsonaro, highlighting achievements such as the pension reform and the sanitation framework.

“We cannot tolerate the lack of legal certainty. We are here to say that we are with Jair Messias Bolsonaro. We always have been. We always will be,” declared Tarcísio, stating that Bolsonaro “created a movement” that will “save Brazil.” He added: “May this sea of ​​people serve as inspiration for our congressmen,” and concluded by calling for “pacification” and emphasizing that “pacification requires gestures.”