Bolsonarism had no pre-candidate for the Senate since Datena’s withdrawal on June 30

Former Minister of Infrastructure and pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) announced this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) support for astronaut and ex-minister Marcos Pontes as a pre-candidate for the Senate for the State of São Paulo.

“Marcos Pontes will be our pre-candidate for the Senate, that is, the complete Jair Bolsonaro team”, said Tarcísio de Freitas in the city of Bauru (SP), where he fulfilled pre-campaign commitments.

“A boy of humble origins, who believed in a dream and took the Brazilian flag where it had not yet arrived, will take a new flight!”spoke in Twitter.

Bolsonarismo has been without a candidate for the Senate since June 30, when TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSC) withdrew from the pre-candidacy.

Bolsonaro had on his radar to support the Senate for São Paulo, in addition to Pontes, the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and the deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP). The vacancy belongs to the acronym of the Chief Executive, the PL, for having ceded to the PSD the pre-candidacy of deputy governor on Tarcísio’s ticket.

Feliciano was the name of the evangelical bench. He withdrew from the Senate candidacy on Thursday (July 21) for “a unique right-wing candidate”as announced on social media.

To Power 360, Pontes had stated that he would be Bolsonaro’s candidate for the Senate in São Paulo. The astronaut was Minister of Science and Technology under the current president from 2019 until the end of March.