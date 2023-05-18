Governors gathered in São Paulo to discuss economic development and partnerships between their states

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), met on Wednesday (May 18, 2023) with the head of the Minas Gerais Executive, Romeo Zema (New). According to Tarcísio, the governors dealt with issues in common between São Paulo and Minas, mainly those related to economic development and job creation.

Zema published a video on his social networks after the meeting. In it, he stated that the 2 governments are “fully aligned” in the guidelines related to economic development.

Tarcísio endorsed the partnership. “The same purposes, same goals, same ideas, a lot of alignment. I’m sure: it will be good for São Paulo, good for Minas Gerais. Let’s walk together to seek investment, employment, along with the partnership with the private sector”.

Watch (43s):

