Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/25/2024 – 16:34

The governor of the State of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro cited Israel when speaking at a demonstration on Avenida Paulista. Tarcísio stated that former president Jair Bolsonaro always respected the country and the struggle of its people. Michelle declared: “we bless Brazil, we bless Israel.”

In recent days, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's statement that compared Israel's bombings in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust has caused controversy. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that Lula was “persona non grata” after the comparison.

At the demonstration this Sunday, the 25th, Lula's statement was also directly criticized by senator Magno Malta (PL-ES), who at the end of his speech said: “We love Israel.”

The event in São Paulo was called after Bolsonaro was one of the targets of the Federal Police (PF) operation Tempus Veritatis (time of truth, in Latin) on the 8th, when he had to hand over his passport to the authorities. The PF is investigating the former president's participation in an effort to carry out a coup d'état that would prevent the 2022 elections or Lula's inauguration.