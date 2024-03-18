Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 19:27

The governors of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), will meet this Tuesday, 19th, with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the country's president, Isaac Herzog. The meeting takes place in the context of the diplomatic crisis between Brazil and the Middle Eastern nation triggered by the statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who compared Israeli action in the Gaza Strip to the extermination of Jews by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime. Bolsonaristas, Tarcísio and Caiado oppose the Lula government.

The governors traveled to Israel initially at the invitation of the Brazilian community in the country, as shown in the Estadão. “After the Prime Minister learned of the governors' agreement to visit Israel and in light of the important relationship between Israel and Brazil, the governors were personally invited to a series of meetings with senior Israeli officials, including the Prime Minister,” he stated the Israeli embassy in Brazil.

According to the São Paulo government, the objective of the trip is to “strengthen relations with the country” and “exchange experiences for the development of new technologies in the State”. The invitation sent by civil society organizations to state executives, obtained by Estadão, states that the objective is to allow the visit and recording of the results of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, in addition to understanding the social and economic consequences caused by the war.

Tarcísio arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday, the 17th. This Monday, the 18th, he met with members of the Jewish-Brazilian community who live in the country, as well as representatives of Israeli civil society. His meetings with Netanyahu and Herzog will be in Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews.

On Wednesday, the 20th, the governor of São Paulo will visit the headquarters of Israeli Aerospace Industries, a civil and military aviation industry, and will have a meeting with the Brazilian community in Raanana.

Tarcísio's main appointment on Thursday, 21st, will be with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz. After Lula's statement in February, Katz took Brazilian ambassador Frederico Meyer to visit the Holocaust Museum. On that occasion, he announced to journalists that Lula would become persona non grata in Israel and criticized the Brazilian president.

Katz spoke in Hebrew, the official language of his country and which the Brazilian ambassador does not understand. After the incident, Meyer was called by Lula to return to Brasília, and Brazil has been without an ambassador in Israel since then.

The São Paulo governor also visits the Shafdan sanitation station and historical sites such as the Holocaust Museum, the Mount of Olives, the Israeli National Library and the Old City of Jerusalem before returning to Brazil in the early hours of Friday, 22nd.

Caiado's office only released his schedule on Tuesday. In addition to meetings with Netanyahu and Herzog, the governor of Goiás will have a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We just arrived here at Tel Aviv airport, in Israel. See, in each of these columns, the photo of the Israelis who are still kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas. We will learn about the barbaric things they did in the coming days”, said the governor, in a video published on social media.

Both Caiado and Tarcísio are tipped to succeed Bolsonaro in the 2026 election. The former president was also invited by Netanyahu to visit Israel, but depends on authorization from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) as his passport is withheld due to the investigation into the attempted coup d'état in Brazil.

The governors of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), and of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), were also invited by entities representing the Brazilian community in Israel, but declined the trip.

Brazil and Israel have been experiencing a diplomatic crisis since Lula stated in February that “what is happening in Gaza did not happen at any other historical moment, only when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”. In response, the Israeli government declared the president persona non grata until he apologized and has criticized the Brazilian government for its stance on the conflict. The president did not back down from the statement and, like other government representatives, reiterated that he considers Israel to be committing genocide in Gaza.