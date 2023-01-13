The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), amended an excerpt from the state decree that restricts the practice of nepotism in hiring after withdrawing from the appointment of his brother-in-law, Mauricio Pozzobon Martins, to the position of special advisor, on Thursday (12.jan.2023).

The change in regulations was published in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo this 6th (13.jan.2023). Here’s the full (305 KB).

The new rule also requires further research “detailed” of the public official. In addition, it establishes that nominees inform whether they will be effective or commissioned.

Regarding the appointment of his brother-in-law, Tarcísio said on Thursday (12.jan) that he did not know that the practice constituted nepotism.

“When I named it, I thought I could. When you take the definition of kinship from the Civil Code, the spouse does not appear, but a decision of the [ministro do STF, Edson] Fachin, from 2019, includes the partner-in-law, in addition to what is in the summary 13 of the Federal Supreme Court. It’s something that happens.” explained Tarcísio in an interview with the newspaper Newspaper during an event in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of the State.

The nomination was made official on Wednesday (11.jan). The following day, the governor of São Paulo revoked part of the decree containing the nomination.

Binding summary 13 of the STF, to which Tarcísio referred, establishes that nepotism violates the Federal Constitution:

“The appointment of a spouse, partner or relative in a straight line, collateral or by affinity, up to the 3rd degree, inclusive, of the nominating authority or servant of the same legal entity invested in a management, leadership or advisory position, for the exercise of a position in commission or in trust, or even in a rewarded function in the direct and indirect public administration in any of the powers of the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities, including the adjustment through reciprocal designations, violates the Federal Constitution”.

NOMINATION OF MICHELLE BOLSONARO’S BROTHER

The decree published by Tarcísio to appoint his brother-in-law included the hiring of the brother of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Diego Torres Dourado, for a position in the advisory of the governor of São Paulo.

In Ribeirão Preto, Tarcísio stated that he will keep the nomination. “What you want from a person who will work in your office is a person of confidence, with competence”, said the governor when defending his choices.

Until October 2022, Dourado was in a commissioned position in the 1st Secretariat of the Senate, occupied by Senator Irajá Abreu (PSD-TO), an ally of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At Casa Alta, Michelle’s brother received a salary of R$13,500.

Tarcísio de Freitas was supported by then-president Jair Bolsonaro in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. He won the dispute in the 2nd round against the now Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), with 55.27% of the valid votes (or 13.5 million votes).