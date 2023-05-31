Coach Tarasova, in response to Viner’s call, said that there was no need to abandon the Olympics

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova responded to the call of the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner to refuse to participate in the Olympic Games. Her words lead RIA News.

“There is no need to give up anything. Doing your own competitions is very good, but restoring the old ones will be great, ”said the specialist. She emphasized that alternative competitions should be held in the absence of other possibilities.

30 May Wiener in an interview RIA News stated that Russian athletes may refuse to participate in the Olympic Games. In her opinion, alternative competitions can be held in the country.

On March 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that Belarusians and Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be allowed to compete in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in starts. After that, a number of federations allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to tournaments.