Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova commented on the data that a problematic doping test at the Beijing Olympics turned out to be a single skater Kamila Valieva. Her words lead “Championship.com”.

Tarasova stated that she did not believe this information. “Delirium, delirium and again delirium,” the coach responded.

The fact that it was Valieva who passed the problematic test was reported earlier on February 9 by the Inside the Games portal. The name of the substance is not disclosed.

The questionable test in the Russian national team was also first reported by Inside the Games. In this regard, according to the source, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held legal consultations with the International Skating Union (ISU) and postponed the award ceremony of the team tournament.

On February 7, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics. The champions were Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, as well as Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov. The US team won silver, the Japanese team won bronze.

Domestic athletes compete under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The tricolor and the national anthem were banned due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions.