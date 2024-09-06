Tarasova: If I were the Russians, I wouldn’t have come to the 2024 Paralympic Games closing ceremony

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova assessed in one phrase the admission of Russian athletes to the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympic Games. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

“If I were them, I wouldn’t have come to the closing ceremony; I didn’t open it,” Tarasova said.

Earlier on September 6, it became known that the organizing committee had provided invitations to the ceremony for Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and staff. According to the President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Pavel Rozhkov, everyone will be able to attend the event.

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics will take place on September 8. The Russians are participating in the tournament as neutrals. They were not allowed to participate in the opening ceremony of the Games.