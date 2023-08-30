Tarasova said that the situation with the disappearance of Gorbacheva teaches attention to each other

Honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova spoke about the situation with the disappearance of the Russian figure skater Alina Gorbacheva. Her comment leads “Match TV”.

“This situation teaches us to pay attention to each other. Especially to young people who think that they are already adults. At the age of 16, they think they can do anything. And they don’t understand that they can be worried about them, that thousands of people are worried about them, ”she said and expressed the hope that this would not happen again.

The figure skater, who disappeared the day before, was found on the evening of August 29. She was found in the cinema of one of the capital’s shopping centers. It was noted that nothing threatens her life and health.

On the evening of August 28, 16-year-old Gorbacheva, the current Russian champion in women’s singles among juniors, left the rink, went to the park and did not return home. It was clarified that before that she had a quarrel with coach Sofia Fedchenko.