Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova commented on the performance of the TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova in the Ice Age show on Channel One. It is reported by Sport24.

Tarasova did not appreciate the number to the song of Basta “Sansara”, which was presented by the duet of Buzova and the 2014 Olympic champion in figure skating Dmitry Solovyov. The coach noted that the pause that the performers made during the doubles performance disappointed her, and the rest of the number was “done somehow on the run.” At the same time, she emphasized that she was no longer afraid for the duet of Buzova and Solovyov, who is still ahead despite the fact that he took last place.

