Tarasova was surprised by Zagitova’s desire to invite schoolchildren from Kursk to her show

Honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova assessed the application of Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova for a multi-million dollar grant for the ice show “Scarlet Sails” in St. Petersburg. Her words are quoted by “Match TV”.

The specialist was surprised by the athlete’s desire to invite schoolchildren from Kursk and Belgorod to the show. “Is she going to buy them tickets or what? We can invite everyone, but who will pay for their travel and accommodation?” she wondered.

On September 17, it became known that Zagitova had requested more than 74 million rubles for the ice show “Scarlet Sails”. It was noted then that the athlete did not plan to attract third-party sponsors or invest her own funds.

Zagitova’s initiative was criticized. After which the figure skater justified herself and said that she would invite schoolchildren from Kursk and Belgorod to her show.