Tarasova said she would like to see a confrontation between Yagudin and Plushenko

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova assessed the possible competition between Olympic champions Evgeni Plushenko and Alexei Yagudin. Her words are quoted by RIA News.

The specialist emphasized that she would like to see their confrontation, and found it difficult to answer who she considers the favorite. “I am sure that any person who follows figure skating even a little would be happy to watch such a duel. If they come to an agreement, everyone will be only happy,” Tarasova said.

Earlier, Plushenko said that he was ready to compete with Yagudin for ten million rubles. His opponent responded that he would agree to participate for five million.

At the 2002 Winter Olympics, Yagudin won the gold medal, and Plushenko won the silver medal. Yagudin’s coach at that competition was Tarasova.