The Russian figure skaters, who took the entire podium at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, showed an outstanding result. This was stated by TASS Honored Trainer of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova.

At the World Championships, Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal with a total of 233.17 points. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is in second place with 220.46 points. The third place was taken by Alexandra Trusova with 217.20 points.

Tarasova spoke about the joy of the Russians for the victory of the athletes and thanked them and the coaches for the first places in the competition. “They were able to overstrain and do what they did. Needless to say, we are superior to everyone. For the first time in our history, all three girls stand on a pedestal, ”she stressed.

Commenting on the silver won by Tuktamysheva, the honored coach drew attention to the fact that the skater “had to win something, as it took a long time to get to the world championship again.”

At the same time, the coach advised Trusova to reconsider her approach to programs. According to her, the skater made an unreasonable act, claiming five quadruple jumps for a free program. “She does everything in her own way. It’s just a pity, I want to help, talk, because she will disappear, ”concluded Tarasova.