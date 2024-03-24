Tarasova called American figure skater Ilya Malinin a genius after winning the World Cup

Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova appreciated the victory of the American figure skater with Russian roots Ilya Malinin at the 2024 World Championships in Montreal. Her words lead Sport24.

The coach named the 19-year-old athlete and said that his free program at the tournament was the best performance in the history of figure skating. “This boy can do anything!” – she added.

On March 24, Malinin set a record for points for a free program at the 2024 World Championships. The athlete scored 227.79 points and surpassed the achievement of American Nathan Chen, who had 224.92 points at the 2019 Grand Prix. Malinin became world champion for the first time in his career.

Malinin was born in the USA into the family of figure skaters Tatyana Malinina and Roman Skornyakov. The athletes are natives of Russia; in the 1990s they began representing the Uzbekistan national team, and since 1998 they have lived in the United States.