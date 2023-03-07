Coach Tarasova appreciated FIG’s decision to remove Irina Viner with the phrase “buried alive”

Honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova appreciated the decision of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to remove the president of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, Irina Viner. Her words lead “Match TV”.

The specialist described the solution with the phrase “the best are buried alive.” She called the incident an outrageous outrage. “They want to work only with people who are silent, do not have their own opinion, with dependent people who bow,” Tarasova said.

On March 6, FIG suspended Wiener for two years due to the scandal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the Russian woman spoke insultingly about the refereeing of the competition. Viner will not be able to participate in or be accredited to international competitions and events under the auspices of the FIG, including work as a coach and head of delegation.

In September 2021, Wiener withdrew the candidacy of Russian woman Natalya Kuzmina from the election of the head of the FIG technical committee, emphasizing that “she did something nasty at the Olympics.” The reason was the refereeing of the Russian woman at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the winner in the individual all-around was the Israeli Lina Ashram, who beat the Russian woman Dina Averina.