Honored Trainer of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova appreciated the prospects of the work of the Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova with the American trainer Rafael Harutyunyan. Her words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

Tarasova called the incident great news, and Harutyunyan was one of the best coaches in the world. “We worked together with him, he has the best boy now. Of course, with him, Trusova has more chances to make five quads. One head is good, but two are even better, ”she counted.

Earlier, on April 14, Harutyunyan visited the Angela Plushenko Academy. It was noted that the Russian woman will not leave the sports school and will continue to work under the guidance of the two-time Olympic champion. The American coach will help Plushenko.

It is reported that Trusova’s parents considered the option of switching to Harutyunyan even during the period of her cooperation with Eteri Tutberidze. The most famous graduate of the American specialist is the three-time world champion American Nathan Chen.

At the beginning of this season, Trusova left Tutberidze and began training with Plushenko. At the World Championships in Stockholm, the 16-year-old Russian woman took third place.