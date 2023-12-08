Tarasova positively assessed the IOC’s decision to allow Russians to the 2024 Olympics

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova responded to the admission of Russian athletes to the 2024 Olympic Games. Her words lead “Championship”.

Tarasova positively assessed the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “There are still some changes. This is some kind of decision in our favor. And then there is still time, there are people who can agree on this matter, it seems to me that even at the level of our high services, not 11 people will go,” she said.

The coach noted that the IOC may make other decisions later. “Let us hope for the best. The IOC has the opportunity to prove to us that they are a very good and correct organization,” Tarasova emphasized.

On December 8, it became known about the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in Paris. It was noted that they would be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes (AIN). At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the Games.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on the recommendation of the IOC.