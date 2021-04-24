Blogger and MMA fighter Artem Tarasov told who he considers the favorite of the fight Dmitry Kudryashov – Evgeny Romanov. On Saturday, April 24, he told the TV channel about this. REN TV…

According to him, Kudryashov will most likely win the battle. Tarasov has known the athlete for a long time, he noted the boxer’s good strikes and the presence of great experience and won titles.

“I know Dmitry Kudryashov very well, this is my friend, we often intersect at different events, he used to surprise – he often cut him down in the first rounds. He can always do something unexpected, ”the blogger noted.

Tarasov added that Kudryashov has a strong blow and is capable of hitting “immediately to defeat.” The MMA fighter wished the boxer victory in the fight and no injuries.

On the eve of Kudryashov said that he was not going to feel sorry for his opponent, since we are talking about the WBC title in bridgeway. He expressed confidence that he had prepared enough for a duel with rivals, despite a break in his career.

The fight will take place on May 21 at the Khimki basketball center in the new Bridgerweight weight category. The fight will be organized by the rapper Basta’s promotion company GAZFIGHT together with MKB. The tournament will include competition for the mandatory contender for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in the new 101.6 kg weight category.