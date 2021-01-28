Blogger and MMA fighter Artem Tarasov reacted to the tale about the one-eyed Dashing, which weightlifter Mikhail Koklyaev dedicated to him. This was announced on Thursday, January 28, by the TV channel. REN TV…

Earlier, Koklyaev posted a video showing his training with a fight ball – a 20-gram ball tied with an elastic band to a band that is worn on the athlete’s head. The exercise was accompanied by the audio tale “Dashing One-Eyed”, in which the blacksmith blinded Dashing.

“And I wish you good health, Artem,” Koklyaev said, thus responding to Tarasov’s statements that the powerlifter could “merge” with the upcoming fight in February.

In turn, Tarasov promised to send Koklyaev to the world of Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

“Koklyaev makes fun of me there in the style of an epic hero. My joke is simple – you will fly over the cuckoo’s nest, dear Mikhail Koklyaev. And so it will be. You can joke, say whatever you want, build yourself out of a hero and such a correct representative of, let’s say, the eighties. I’m nineties. But no one canceled the flight over the cuckoo’s nest, ”Tarasov noted.

Also last week, Tarasov urged Koklyaev to capture the moment when, in his opinion, he “will fall in the first round” and said that he would try to defeat the weightlifter both mentally and physically in a duel.

The tournament will take place on February 20 at the Vegas City Hall in Moscow.

In addition to Tarasov and Koklyaev, other athletes will also enter the ring. In the main battle, professional boxers Fyodor Chudinov and Isaac Chilemba (Malawi), the notorious fighter with a criminal past, Vyacheslav Datsik and the African kickboxing champion, Cameroon boxing champion, K1 vice-champion in the African region Tyson Dijon, as well as a former rugby player will meet. powerlifter and American football player Denis Vildanov and sambist and mixed martial arts fighter Maxim Novoselov.