Taranto, the parents of a child with leukemia sue the State: “Blame the Ilva emissions”

A 5-year-old boy from Taranto has been diagnosed with leukemia. The parents sued the State asking for compensation of one and a half million euros. The accusation is that he did nothing concrete to block the harmful emissions of the former Ilva. Today the first hearing was held in the civil court of Lecce.

According to the parents of the child, in fact, the disease diagnosed to their son is connected to the harmful emissions of the Taranto plant. In fact, the family lives in the Tambuti and Paul VI district.

As reported by Ansa, the defense team is made up of the lawyers Anton Giulio Lana, Mario Melillo, Cosimo Portacci and Maria Immacolata Riso. The case at the center of the civil suit, a note from the lawyers said, “is emblematic of the serious health situation of the children of Taranto, especially those who live in the Tamburi and Paul VI district. The State is certainly responsible for what happened to the child, having omitted any intervention to remove the risk of contracting tumors and other serious diseases by the Taranto population who live in the areas close to the plant”.

This process, concludes the defense team, “fits in the wake traced by numerous sentences of the European Court of Human Rights which, in this matter, have already had the opportunity to affirm the responsibility of the Italian State”.