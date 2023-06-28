A director of a post office in the Taranto suburb installed a camera in the bathroom of the office to spy on his colleagues: he was arrested and placed under house arrest by the finance police in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge Francesco Maccagnano upon request of the deputy prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero.

The facts date back to March 2022, when investigations were launched that allowed the yellow flames to ascertain how the post office manager had placed a hidden camera inside the toilet used by the employees, recorded the images that resumed the colleagues and then downloaded the videos to a personal computer.

To discover everything was an employee who, using the bathroom, noticed the presence of the device installed by the director. The man would have tried to defend himself, claiming that he had found that camera and repositioned it to try to trace the perpetrator of the act.

The financiers recovered from the man’s computer a series of videos and 120,000 images depicting colleagues using the toilets.