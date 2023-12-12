Several cars were involved in the collision on the road between Manduria, in the province of Taranto, and San Pancrazio Salentino, in the province of Brindisi

And of one dead and six injured in a road accident that occurred this evening on the road between Manduria, in the province of Taranto, and San Pancrazio Salentino, in the province of Brindisi. The victim died instantly. The injured are hospitalized at the 'Santissima Annunziata' hospital in Taranto. The 118 health workers intervened on site. There were several cars involved.