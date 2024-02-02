Taranto, headmaster beaten: “I had asked the mother of a little girl to change her underwear. Then she sent her husband”

A principal of a school Taranto was taken to kicks and punches by the father of a 3 year old girl. The manager had summoned the little girl's mother for a change of linen and chaos broke out. “I am so saddened by what happened. The school is the weak link in an equally weak state and doomed to failure if things don't change.” Marco Cesario is returning home 24 hours after the attack he suffered in the school where he is headmaster. “The lady – explains the principal who was attacked to Il Corriere della Sera – has presented already in the throes of nervousness because tired of being called repeatedly for this task. I was explaining to her that nursery school children should be autonomous and she, in response, he shouted that he didn't care about the rules“.

“I invited her to tone it down – continues the principal to Il Corriere – otherwise I would have had to call the police to bring the situation back to normal. And it was at this point that he flew into a rage. Then I went back in the presidency to avoid any type of conflict. After five minutes I find myself in front of my husband, his wife behind him to support him. The man grabbed me and slammed me to the ground with kicks and punches. While I was on the ground the lady also tried to kick me and shouted “now call the police”. I ran away. My sweater was torn, such was the man's violence. The vice principal tried to stop them and also got hit a few times. Parents are no longer parents, they don't educate. Obviously this is a general discussion. They always take their defense. It happens in schools as in healthcare: they should be the most important services in society, but they are neglected. Sometimes I think that the vigilance of the police would be needed“.