Seven people were injured, with prognoses of up to 15 days, in the explosion of a pile of wood set up for an illegal bonfire in the Tamburi district of Taranto for the celebrations of March 19, which are very popular in the city. Among those reported to the Emergency Department of the SS. Annunziata hospital were also some minors.

According to ASL sources, a little girl received a dressing with some stitches. The explosion occurred when a young man attempted to set fire to the wood using a stick with a cloth soaked in petrol at the end: previously the pile had also been wet with flammable liquid, and the spark caused the huge explosion. Investigators located a 57-year-old man who allegedly poured gasoline on the pile.

It has not been confirmed that there was also a gas cylinder among the piled up debris. The moment of the bang was also captured on video by many cell phones and cameras. By viewing the images circulated on social media, the agents of the Flying Squad gathered useful elements for the reconstruction of the facts and sent the reports to the ordinary prosecutor’s office and to that of minors.

Shrapnel from the explosion hit some passers-by, damaged several cars and shattered the windows of nearby buildings. Scenes of tension also in the emergency room, where all the relatives of the wounded gathered in a short time, making it necessary for the police and carabinieri to intervene.