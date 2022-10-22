Yellow in Taranto, where husband and wife were found dead. To give the alarm the son of the couple, who could not contact his father and mother. According to a first hypothesis, her body, 50 years old, died of suffocation, was found in the family apartment in Viale Virgilio. The man, however, a 52-year-old naval non-commissioned officer, was found hanged in a villa just outside the city, in San Vito. The police are investigating the case and are currently suspecting a homicide-suicide. On-site the scientific for the reliefs.