Taranto, from 2026 a desalination plant will produce water for 385 thousand people

The largest watermaker in Italy will be built in Taranto to combat drought on the one hand and the need for drinking water for Puglia on the other. He brings it back Republic.

The project was announced by the board of directors of Acquedotto Pugliese, which has just approved the tender for 100 million euros. The watermaker is expected to go into operation in 2026.

As he explains Republic, a desalination plant will produce the water needed by 385,000 people every day. A work that is in line with the objectives of the Apulian Aqueduct. Among all, that of recovering 44 million cubic meters of water.