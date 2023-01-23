Taranto, a car crashed into a wall: three young boys died on impact

In a terrible road accidentwhich took place on Sunday evening (January 22) at approximately 19.30, have three young boys lost their lives, including a 13-year-old and her 19-year-old brother. While a fourth boy is hospitalized in serious condition in hospital. The impact occurred in the Massafra area, on the road to Martina Franca, in the province of Taranto.

THE boys traveled aboard an Opel Corsa car, that yes it is crashed into a concrete wall. From a first reconstruction of the facts, the minor and the sisterI am dead on blow. A third is deceased shortly the arrival of the rescuers. The young fourth, who suffered a concussive head trauma and multiple fractures to the upper and lower limbs, was transported with a 118 ambulance to the Santissima Annunziata hospital. Firefighters, carabinieri and local police also arrived at the scene.

The reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident

It is likely that thewet asphalt from the beach be between causes ofaccident occurred close to the town centre. The road system in the stretch affected by the accident was interrupted for a long time to allow rescue and safety operations. The carabinieri carried out the surveys to ascertain the exact dynamics.

City mourning

The boys traveling aboard the Opel Corsa were going from Massafra to Martina Franca according to what is learned, one of the four people involved in the accident he is the son of a city councilor Of Massafra. The Mayor of Massafra, Fabrizio Quarto, announced the city’s mourning.

Subscribe to the newsletter

