In Massafra (Taranto) a 23-year-old woman reported gang rape by boys between 23 and 34 years old. The three were arrested

TO Massafrain the province of Taranto, a 23 year old reported the gang rape by three young men aged 23, 27 and 34. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday night. After the rape, the victim called her brother, who took her to the hospital after the doctors confirmed the rape and activated the required protocol by contacting the police.

According to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the girl was walking back around two o’clock in the company of two friends, a man and a woman. During the journey they were approached by a car carrying the three arrested men who offered them a lift. The group got into the car because they knew one of the passengers in the car.

The young woman’s friends were accompanied home first while the 23-year-old, left alone in the car, was allegedly taken to the open countryside and then raped. After the abuse, the three allegedly accompanied her near her home and threatened not to reveal anything about what had happened.