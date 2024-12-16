For a few years now, the media and industry have been proclaiming that cinema and television series have reached the same qualitative level. This idea is reinforced by the quality standard of HBO either Apple TV+in addition to the number of filmmakers who alternate one medium with another at the same time that the big Hollywood stars do the same. But to Quentin Tarantino This doesn’t convince him too much.

This is how he explained it in the controversial podcast Joe Rogan Experiencewhere he attended with his colleague Roger Avary (co-writer of Pulp Fiction and co-host of his own show Video Archives Podcast).

“Everyone talks about how good television is now. And it’s pretty good, I admit it,” says the director of once upon a time in hollywood. “But it’s still television. What makes television different from a good movie? Because a lot of television now has the patina of a movie. “They use cinematic language to catch you.”

Tarantino goes on to describe it with an example: Yellowstone, one of the most prestigious series of recent times, which has benefited from having a star like Kevin Costner.

“I didn’t get to see the first three years of Yellowstone. I saw the first season and I said to myself ‘wow, this is great! I’ve always been a big fan of Kevin Costner, he’s fucking wonderful in this.’ And I got hooked on the series, I had a great time watching it. And in the first season I thought ‘this is like a great movie,’” he continues.

“But at the end of the day it is not more than a soap opera. You get introduced to a bunch of characters, you learn their backstories, you learn each one’s connection to the others… and then everything else is just your connection to the soap opera.”

Curiously, Costner ended up breaking ties with Yellowstone to set up Horizon: An American Sagawhich released its first film last summer, being the most criticized it seemed to be the first (very long) episode of a series. Tarantino does not clarify if he has seen it, but he reinforces his argument by using the westerns and how there is no series that can stay in your memory like a movie does.

“When I see a good westernI remember it for the rest of my life. I will remember the story, I will remember this scene or that scene. It reaches an emotional climax to a certain degree. It has its reward. But not in this. There’s just more interconnected drama. And as I look at it, it looks good to me. But when it’s over… I don’t remember any of its details”, he concludes.

