Dozens of fans and onlookers in front of the entrance to the Coliseum Theater in Barcelona awaited the arrival of Quentin Tarantino who gave a talk in the room this afternoon. The queue to enter the theater reached the Rambla de Catalunya. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Losing a holster this morning, not from a pistol as might be expected, but from a tooth (a dentist attended to him quickly), has not been an obstacle for Quentin Tarantino to have spoken this afternoon about cinema in Barcelona before an enthusiastic audience of more than 1,500 people that has filled to the brim, running out of seats, the Coliseum theater, one of the largest in the city. With tickets at 89 euros and his name announced in large luminous letters on the marquee, the filmmaker has starred in the event Quentin Tarantino: cinema speculation, in which he has basically gone through the themes of his book cinema meditations (Reservoir Books, 2023, and Columna in Catalan), showing himself to be a true showman and delighting the audience, who has interrupted him several times with applause.

In a party atmosphere and complicity, the spectators, mostly young and obviously fans of the director as shown by the fact that many wore his book and quite a few T-shirts alluding to his films, had a great time, even equipped with popcorn and drinks. . And that entering has required standing in a long queue and having your mobile locked in a sealed case with a security lock since the show was a “phone free show” and it was forbidden to take images or sound. Outside, in front of the theater, many people have gathered to try to see Tarantino and get a photo or an autograph.

Wearing a white shirt, Tarantino, received at the beginning of the act as if he were a pop star, with part of the public standing up and chanting his name, while he cheered him on, spoke with the cultural critic, writer and head of exhibitions at the Center of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB), Jordi Costa, both sitting on the stage of the theater with no more decoration than a screen on which a few fragments of films have been projected, such as American Graffiti and Dirty Harryone of the director’s favorite films (and let’s see who can argue with him or Harry Callahan, with his 44 Magnum).

The act has lasted a little over two hours with an intermission and there has been no discussion. Some viewers have lamented that the filmmaker did not talk more about his films and focused so much on the subject of his book, which is his autobiographical initiation as a spectator and the analysis of his favorite films, especially American, genre, from the 1990s. seventies and the cinema of the so-called New Hollywood. Tarantino, who has announced that he is considering a new book with films that he likes from other filmographies such as Italian or Japanese, has made people laugh with his anecdotes as a child watching adult films to which his divorced mother and the boyfriends of this, especially black men with whom he saw films of the genre called blaxploitationlow-budget, with black actors for black audiences, such as black powderby Jim Brown. He has recalled when he excitedly attended the premiere of that film and was the only white man in the room, and since then “I’ve spent my life going to movies and making them in an effort to recreate that experience.”

The filmmaker has also evoked when he saw Deliverance at the age of 9, the John Boorman film that includes the rape of a man, and he did not understand very well what was happening “because he did not know what it was like to be sodomized”, but in general he understood the situation “because of the context” and those and other adult films did not disturb him “and that they were hard did not mean that he had a bad time”. He has reflected that in reality he was disturbed by a film, and that it was Bambi“that has screwed up kids for decades.” Bambi“it was too much of a beast for me and I couldn’t bear it, especially because I didn’t expect the fire and the death of the mother”, has pointed out the author of kill bill and Damn bastards. He recalled that in the US, unlike Spain, parents or guardians could take children to see adult movies.

Tarantino has stressed his love for Spanish cinema —he is a great fan of Almodóvar and above all of Bullfighter— and has cited The residenceby Narciso Ibáñez Serrador, the films of Jesús Franco or The bloody brideby Vicente Aranda, “the best adaptation of the vampire novel Carmilla” . Of his animosity towards superhero movies, he has qualified that he read Marvel and DC comics and liked them and that if the movies had been made in the 70s they would have attracted him, but now it is too late, “they have taken too long”. As for violence, an inseparable term from his cinema, he has considered that his presentation in the cinema “can take him to a level beyond normal cinema” and to an exceptional “connection” with the public, as in the climax of straw dogs, of Sam Peckinpah. The filmmaker has also dissected some of his favorite movies like taxi driver, imagining what it would be like if Brian de Palma had filmed it, or reflecting on what is or is not fascist. The director has spoken briefly about his next film, “about a film critic”, and has said that there has been much speculation about who it is, but that “only I know and I am not going to reveal more”.

