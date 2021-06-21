The work on the water mains under the Velilla-Taramay road concludes today, ending the presence of work, traffic lights and traffic hold ups.

Last week workers laid a new layer of tarmac on the road surface and painted the road markers and lines etc.

The work has affected the Rambla Caballero, El Pozuelo Beach, Tesorillo Beach and along Velilla as far as Edifice Velimar, beginning in March and lasting up till now.

Clerk for Urban Development, Javier García, said, “it has been a complicated task because traffic flow had to be maintained, albeit regulated by temporary traffic lights, which has affect locals and for which we apologize for inconveniences caused.”

Not only has a whole system been put in place, but also the provisional pipework laid in July after a major water problem, had to be removed along 270 meters of the road.

The budget for all this was 185,000 euros, funded by the Association of Municipalities of Costa Tropical and La Alpujarra.

The water-mains failure mentioned above happened right in the middle of July and therefore could not have happened at a worse time with normally empty flats in the area fully occupied.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)