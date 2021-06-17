The Catalan Grand Prix had already been circled in red for a while for the Michelin men: the Barcelona circuit is known for offering little grip and this even seems to be decreasing from year to year, so the French company’s technicians knew it would it could have been a treacherous weekend. In reality, the solutions brought to the race satisfied the riders of the premier class and in particular Miguel Oliveira, who with a double hard tire, a solution that surprised Michelin itself especially for the front, gave KTM its first success of the season.

Piero Taramasso, head of the motorcycle area of ​​the transalpine brand, analyzed for Motorsport.com what happened in Spain, also introducing the choices that were made for Sachsenring, where MotoGP returns this weekend after missing the race. 2020. For the German track, which has a large prevalence of left-hand corners (there are only three on the right), only asymmetrical tires have been allocated. But let’s go into everything in more detail.

“For Barcelona we were a bit worried. Last year we suffered because there was very little grip and a lot of spinning, plus there was also the new turn 10 to evaluate. This year, however, it seems to have gone a little better and in fact, in the race five of the six specifications we had proposed were used. Only the soft front was too soft and therefore it was not chosen by anyone. At the rear, let’s say that the medium and hard are the ones that performed better, arriving at the end of the race with good consistency. We saw a good race, with several bikes capable of being competitive with Oliveira, Zarco and Quartararo, so our indications were positive “, said Taramasso.

“The same also applies to Monday’s test day, because we proposed a new rear tire. 8 or 9 riders tested it and all gave positive feedback, because they found more grip on the lean angle and good performance. , so we will propose it again during the season, to test it on some other track and validate it for next year or for 2023. For us it is a simple solution to introduce at the industrialization level, if the teams and Dorna are inclined to use it in the future, “he added.

Aleix Espargaro chose the soft rear tire: at the beginning he was very fast, but then he dropped before retiring for a crash. Do you think it was too big a gamble?

“Based on the data we had in terms of tire wear, I think it was a bit of a gamble. It could have taken it to the end, but the decay in the last ten would have been a bit of an unknown.”

Valentino Rossi complained that he had less grip than in previous days with the hard rear tire. Have you encountered anything unusual in his case?

“Valentino is not one of those riders who usually complain, so there is something wrong when he reports it. We are still analyzing the tire, but for the moment we have not found anything in the main parameters, however we will continue to observe it to understand. . I spoke to him personally and I know that Valentino is a very sensitive rider, in fact, even in the tests he gave us excellent indications on the new tire. This is also why we are continuing to try to understand if there was anything abnormal on his race tire. “.

Even if this time we saw a race with a little more management, your balance still remains positive, also because the riders themselves expected little grip, knowing that it was more of a thing dictated by the asphalt than by the tires. .

“Yes, if we look at the times of those who fought in front, like Oliveira, Zarco and Quartararo, they remained very constant: there was more or less a second between the fastest and the slowest lap in the race. race there were many who chose the hard for the rear, but then the sky covered just before the race and the clouds lowered the temperature, so many riders changed their choice, opting for the medium, and then they had to manage a little more. Otherwise, we would have seen an attacking race from more riders. “

The KTMs used the hard on the front too, but it was something that could be expected, because using harder compounds is part of their trend this year. Do you still think it could have been one of the keys to Oliveira’s success?

“Miguel has been using the hard front tire since Friday and it was a bit of a surprise for everyone, including us at Michelin, because in the past that tire had only been chosen once by Marc Marquez. It’s a really stiff tire. so we were amazed, but his feedback was good. It means that the KTM is a bike that stresses the front tire a lot, managing to warm it up more than the others, and this can be an advantage in some cases. in Barcelona it was, because those who had the average told us that they had suffered a bit of degradation in the final, while he with two hard drives was able to push to the end and resist the attacks of Quartararo and Zarco. which makes me think of the Honda of 3-4 years ago, when with Marc they needed very hard compounds both in front and behind, precisely because of the type of bike “.

For the first time, we also saw the MotoEs in action on the Catalan track …

“They performed well. Barcelona is a track with faster corners than the ones they usually run on, but the riders were happy with the performance of the tires. They enjoyed it because they were able to make it skate and put the bike sideways in a progressive way. checking the slide, so it was a positive weekend “.

Moving on to the next race, we return to Sachsenring after almost two years. How did you prepare for the German GP?

“It is a demanding circuit, on which we have not raced since 2019. It has a particular configuration and stresses the left side of the tire very little and the right side very little. For this reason we wear asymmetrical tires both at the front and at the rear. the same compounds and constructions we had in 2019, while for the rear we confirmed the compounds of the left side, while for the right we went stiffer by half a step, because in 2019 they were a bit too soft and we had found enough wear and degradation Furthermore, we have noticed that the asphalt is getting more aggressive from year to year, so we expect it to be more aggressive this year than in 2019 “.

Since there was no race in Germany last year, I guess you have the ambition to hunt for records …

“Our goal, which has always been the same since the beginning of the season, is to improve the race distance time. For the moment we have succeeded on all circuits except Le Mans, but because it was wet there. It would be However, it is also nice to bring home the track record as well as the duration of the race. It is also precisely for a question of duration that we have gone a bit more rigid in the choice of compounds for the right side of the rear “.

Not having raced in 2020, it will be the first time at Sachsenring with the rear construction introduced last year …

“Exactly, but compared to the previous races there is something new: the soft and medium will have the new construction, while the hard will still be with the 2019 specification”.