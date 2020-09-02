‘Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta will live in hearts’ In the note, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote, ‘The only thing that never changes is change. Whether change is good or bad, we have to accept. Many fans are messaging me about Gurcharan Singh (Sodhi) and Neha Mehta (Anjali). By watching the episode today (September 1, 2020), most of you must have understood that now both of them are not working with us. Whatever the reason for leaving the show, we should respect his decision. They will always be in our hearts. I wish him all the best for the future. ‘

New ‘Mr. Sodhi’ and new ‘Mrs. Tarak Mehta’ strongly welcomed Jennifer Mistry then welcomed Sunaina Faujdar and Balwinder Singh Suri to ‘Tarak Mehta …’ and wrote, ‘Now we welcome two new members Balwinder Singh Suri and Sunaina Faujdar who came in the family of’ Tarak Mehta ‘. Welcome Ballu ji and Sunaina. ‘

For these reasons, Gurcharan and Neha left ‘Tarak Mehta …’ Please tell that Gurcharan Singh left the show due to the deteriorating health of his father. Her father recently had surgery and needed a family. At the same time, there is news about Neha Mehta that she had some differences with the production house of the show, due to which she decided to leave the show. She was part of the show for 12 years. In a conversation with the Bombay Times recently, Neha Mehta admitted that she had some differences with the production house, but sometimes the answer is to remain silent.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been gaining attention for the last few days due to two of its main cast leaving the show. Gurcharan Singh who played Mr. Sodhi and Mrs. Anjali Tarak Mehta i.e. Neha Mehta said goodbye to the show. This news gave a shock to his fans. Unhappy with the duo leaving the show, Jennifer Mistry, Mrs. Sodhi, recently wrote an emotional note for both co-stars on Instagram and also shared pictures of happy moments spent together.